Xi demands radical causes of Ukraine war to be demolished
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to address the root causes of the Ukraine conflict in order to achieve lasting peace. He made these comments during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8, as part of the events in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Xi is among the many world leaders attending the anniversary celebrations. During the meeting, Xi and Putin held private talks followed by a session with their respective delegations. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Xi reiterated China’s commitment to a “common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable” global security approach for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. He stressed that the security concerns of all countries should be addressed and that the root causes of the conflict must be eliminated.
Xi expressed hope for a “fair, lasting, and mutually acceptable” resolution to the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv through dialogue. Putin praised Xi’s approach and reiterated Russia’s openness to peace talks without preconditions.
The two leaders discussed a wide range of international and regional issues, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation. Xi remarked that the world is entering a period of turbulence and change, and emphasized that as long as China and Russia maintain strategic cooperation, no force could prevent the two nations from achieving their respective development and revitalization goals.
The Kremlin also announced that Putin and Xi signed a joint statement to deepen their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, along with nearly 30 agreements in various sectors.
