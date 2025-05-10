403
Xi Urges Cautious Progress in Myanmar’s Affairs
(MENAFN) China's Leader Xi Jinping on Friday emphasized the need to move forward with Myanmar's political process “in a prudent manner” during discussions with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on X.
Xi affirmed Beijing's backing of Myanmar's efforts in "pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, safeguarding sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national stability, and advancing its domestic political agenda in a prudent manner."
He additionally called on Myanmar to "effectively protect" Chinese citizens, organizations, and infrastructure within the country, and to intensify action against cross-border criminal activity, as noted in an official statement.
Both heads of state were in Russia to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany.
Xi further pledged ongoing assistance to Myanmar following the March 28 earthquake in Mandalay.
The disaster claimed the lives of nearly 3,800 people and left tens of thousands without shelter.
Myanmar continues to grapple with an enduring internal conflict, especially in the northern regions, where ethnic militias have been engaged in fierce confrontations with the ruling junta in recent months.
The escalating violence has forced many to flee and has sparked fears of the unrest spreading into neighboring Thailand.
