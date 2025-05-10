403
NATO Diplomats Are Set to Meet in Turkey
(MENAFN) Diplomatic sources reported on Saturday that NATO foreign ministers will assemble in Antalya, Turkey on May 14–15 for an informal gathering (NATO iFMM) led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Delegates from all 32 NATO allies are slated to participate in this event, which will serve as a venue for preliminary discussions in advance of the NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for The Hague on June 24–25.
On the evening of May 14, the foreign ministers, "NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte", and other senior figures are due to attend a "social event hosted by Fidan".
A casual meeting of the "North Atlantic Council" is planned for the morning of May 15, during which the ministers will share perspectives on major concerns and prospective choices for the upcoming summit.
Key topics will include adjustments to the distribution of responsibilities within the alliance and efforts to define the trajectory of Europe’s security framework.
Fidan is anticipated to emphasize the need to bolster NATO’s cohesion and capacity for deterrence, cautioning against diminishing the alliance’s foundational role in maintaining Euro-Atlantic security.
He will further highlight Turkey’s ongoing dedication to expanding its military investments and support for NATO, pointing out that its current defense expenditure already surpasses the alliance’s 2 percent GDP benchmark.
