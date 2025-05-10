403
Arab Media Forum's Affiliated Seminars Address Obstacles Facing Media
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The discussion panels of the "youth meeting" held as part of the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum on Saturday addressed accomplishments and obstacles facing the media personnel and the content makers in the Arab world.
The session, held in coordination between the forum, the Public Authority for Youth Affairs, "Ruqi" and "Mahara" clubs, tackled impact of the digital platforms on the content making and challenges facing the new generation of the workers in the field.
Conferees touched on the necessity of making a balance between credibility and dissemination, noting that the media have noticeably mushroomed, thanks to the digital means.
The forum is due to kick start later on Saturday -- under auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
kmj
