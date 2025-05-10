403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian Premier requests from Trump to stop his jokes
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed that he asked U.S. President Donald Trump to stop joking about Canada becoming the 51st state during their initial meeting at the White House on Tuesday.
Trump, who has previously suggested annexing Canada and called the U.S.-Canada border “artificial,” brought up the idea again, saying a union between the two nations would be a “wonderful marriage” with “tremendous” advantages. Referring to his background in real estate, Trump described the combined landmass as visually appealing, claiming, “I’m a very artistic person.”
Carney pushed back, stating firmly that “some places are never for sale,” comparing Canada to symbolic institutions like the Oval Office and Buckingham Palace. He added that discussions with Canadian leaders during his campaign confirmed that the country “is not for sale and never will be,” while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong bilateral relationship.
After the meeting, Carney told reporters he requested that Trump drop the “51st state” phrase, labeling it unhelpful. He also acknowledged Trump’s tendency to speak his mind, noting, “he’ll say what he wants to say.”
The meeting followed Carney’s recent election victory, where his Liberal Party secured a fourth term. A key part of his campaign involved criticizing Trump’s trade policies and his provocative comments about acquiring Canada.
At the start of their conversation, Trump congratulated Carney and quipped, “I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him.” Despite friction over tariffs—Trump said they would remain in place regardless of Carney’s stance—both leaders characterized the meeting as positive overall.
Trump reiterated the strength of U.S.-Canada ties, stating, “Regardless of anything, we’re going to be friends with Canada.” Carney echoed a similar sentiment, calling the talks “wide-ranging” and “very constructive,” and confirmed that trade negotiations would continue, including at the upcoming G7 summit in Alberta.
Trump, who has previously suggested annexing Canada and called the U.S.-Canada border “artificial,” brought up the idea again, saying a union between the two nations would be a “wonderful marriage” with “tremendous” advantages. Referring to his background in real estate, Trump described the combined landmass as visually appealing, claiming, “I’m a very artistic person.”
Carney pushed back, stating firmly that “some places are never for sale,” comparing Canada to symbolic institutions like the Oval Office and Buckingham Palace. He added that discussions with Canadian leaders during his campaign confirmed that the country “is not for sale and never will be,” while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong bilateral relationship.
After the meeting, Carney told reporters he requested that Trump drop the “51st state” phrase, labeling it unhelpful. He also acknowledged Trump’s tendency to speak his mind, noting, “he’ll say what he wants to say.”
The meeting followed Carney’s recent election victory, where his Liberal Party secured a fourth term. A key part of his campaign involved criticizing Trump’s trade policies and his provocative comments about acquiring Canada.
At the start of their conversation, Trump congratulated Carney and quipped, “I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him.” Despite friction over tariffs—Trump said they would remain in place regardless of Carney’s stance—both leaders characterized the meeting as positive overall.
Trump reiterated the strength of U.S.-Canada ties, stating, “Regardless of anything, we’re going to be friends with Canada.” Carney echoed a similar sentiment, calling the talks “wide-ranging” and “very constructive,” and confirmed that trade negotiations would continue, including at the upcoming G7 summit in Alberta.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment