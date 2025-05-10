Prince Harry Roams Around London Knocking On Random Houses, Orders Food On App After Raising Alarm About Security

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Harry was caught on a doorbell camera. He was knocking on random houses in London while trying to find a friend's home.

This came as a surprise to many as he earlier said in court that he felt unsafe without armed security. He visited at least three houses before finding the correct one. The residents found it strange, especially for someone concerned about safety.

One housekeeper opened the door but didn't recognise him until neighbours started talking. People in the area were surprised when they realised it was the Duke of Sussex.

A local told The Sun that Prince Harry had even knocked on homes far apart on the same street. It hinted that he didn't know the address.

The doorbell image showed Harry wearing a blue suit without a tie. He was speaking on his phone.

It was also reported that he stayed at a friend's luxury home. He reportedly broke normal security rules by ordering food through Deliveroo. The food was delivered straight to the front door without much precaution.

Prince Harry recently lost a court case in the UK over police protection. He said his life was at risk after losing 24-hour security. Harry and Meghan Markle lost the privilege after stepping back as working royals.

After the ruling, he gave a BBC interview from California. The Duke said he had“forgiven” the Royal family. At the same time, he admitted his father no longer spoke to him due to the security issue.

Harry said he'd like to reconcile but did not know how much time they had left. Harry said it was“impossible” to bring his family to the UK now.

King Charles frustrated and upset

Before Prince Harry's BBC interview, a friend of King Charles said it would be wrong for the King to interfere in legal matters. The King was upset that Harry didn't respect it .

“What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke's failure to respect this principle. And, for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn't care about his family, or should step in,” the source told The Sun.

“The King is, at heart, a loving and generous man,” the insider added.