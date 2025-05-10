Karishma Tanna Prays For The Safety Of Our Brave-Hearts: 'Thank You Feels Too Small'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Well-known television actress Karishma Tanna prayed for the safety of our brave hearts who are protecting us at the borders.

Tanna wrote on the photo-sharing app, "At this moment, while we go about our lives, there are brave hearts standing at our borders, risking everything so we feel safe."

Showing her gratitude for the Indian Armed Forces and their families, the 'Scoop' actress added, "To every soldier, every officer, every family silently holding on while their loved ones fight for our nation- thank you feels too small. I stand with India. With every jawan. With every heartbeat that beats for our country."

"Praying for your safety. Saluting your courage. Indian is because of you." Karishma concluded.

In addition to this, actress Aditi Rao Hydari prayed for peace amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hydari penned, "Please let us all pray for our country. Salute and pray for our brave armed forces, for every innocent life that is at risk, for every anxious heart. Please let us pray for peace. Jai Hind."

Additionally, Sanjay Dutt shared that India will not be backing out this time.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor took to his Instagram stories and penned,“The relentless attacks on our people will no longer be tolerated. We will respond, not with hesitation, but with full force and unshakable resolve.”

“The world must understand, our battle is not against a people or a nation, but against the terrorists who thrive on fear, chaos, and destruction. Let there be no doubt, we are not backing down this time,” he added.

Many bigwigs from the entertainment industry, such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, and Kajol, applauded the courage of the Indian Forces.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K. They attacked around nine terrorist base camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).