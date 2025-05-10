Sivers Semiconductors Renews Debt Financing With A U.S. Headquartered Bank To Support Growth Strategy

KISTA, Sweden, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced the successful renewal of its debt financing, securing a new three-year term loan with annual refinancing capability. The agreement is in partnership with a U.S. headquartered bank and marks a significant step in the company's ongoing growth and financial strategy.

The new loan will facilitate refinancing of the company's existing debt, which was previously scheduled to mature in May 2025. This renewal provides substantially better terms, enhanced financial flexibility and supports Sivers' ongoing strategic focus and market objectives.

"We are pleased to have established a long-term partnership for our debt financing strategy and working capital needs," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "We have secured attractive terms and have aligned interests as we pursue exciting growth opportunities for Sivers' wireless and photonics businesses."

In connection with the new loan agreement, the company will issue 3,318,029 warrants to the lender at a subscription price of SEK 4.53 per share. The warrants have a term of five years, providing additional potential for capital raising and aligning the interests of stakeholders with the company's long-term growth.

This refinancing strengthens the company's capital structure and underlines the confidence financial institutions have in Sivers' long-term vision and performance.

This disclosure contains insider information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on May 10, 2025 at 12:00 CET.

Sivers Semiconductors AB

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: .

