Kallas On Ukraine's EU Membership:“One Country Cannot Hold Hostage Everybody Else”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas criticized Hungary for allowing bilateral issues to become an obstacle to Ukraine's integration into the EU.

She made these comments in an interview with Ukrinfor .

“On our side, we are also saying that these bilateral issues – not only in Ukraine but in other countries-candidates cannot be an obstacle if the country has done their homework, which means all the reforms that the European Union requires. When it comes to Moldova and Ukraine to be split, then yes, there have been voices like this. But this is the decision that goes together,” Kallas stated.

The EU High Representative emphasized that it is unfair to diminish Ukraine's efforts, and added that the EU is working on reforming its decision-making process.

“Because if the majority – 26 states – are in favor and one is against then this one country cannot hold hostage everybody else,” Kallas stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 8, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, also serving as Justice Minister, Olha Stefanishyna, stated that the EU is being unfair to Ukraine on its path to membership.

Earlier, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said the European Union wants to separate the accession talks of Ukraine and Moldova so that Moldova's process is not delayed due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's path.