Marco Rubio Holds Phone Call with Pakistani Military Leader
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone discussion on Friday with Pakistan's military leader, calling on both Pakistan and India to ease growing hostilities following Islamabad's counterattacks on Indian positions.
"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement summarizing the conversation.
This exchange took place shortly after Pakistan's military declared the initiation of "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos," or "Iron Wall," aimed at Indian military sites in response to earlier Indian offensives inside Pakistan.
The Pakistani forces reported they had eliminated a missile depot located in India’s Beas area as part of their countermeasure.
These counterstrikes were described as a reaction to India’s "Operation Sindoor," launched on May 6, which the Pakistani military claims resulted in 33 deaths and left 62 individuals wounded.
Rubio’s outreach followed separate discussions on Thursday with Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during which he advocated for an “immediate de-escalation" amid the rising military confrontation between the two nuclear-capable nations.
