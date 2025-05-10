CDS Briefs Rajnath Singh On Current Situation: Sources

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- As military confrontation between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and apprised him of the current situation, sources said.
“The CDS met the defence minister this morning, during which he apprised him of the current situation,” a source said.
The meeting took place at the Union minister's residence here, the source said.
India on Friday said Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on Thursday night.
On Saturday morning, the Indian Army said,“Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders.”
Read Also
Would Consider De-escalation If India Stops Attack: Pak Foreign Minister
India Should Take First Step To De-escalate Tensions With Pak: Mehbooba
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN10052025000215011059ID1109531332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment