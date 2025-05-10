BSF Destroys Pakistani Post Near Jammu, Used For Launching Tube Drones (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) has destroyed a terror launchpad in Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, on Saturday morning, which was being used to launch tube-drones for hitting intended targets in various cities, top defence sources said.

"On 9 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. The terrorist launchpad at Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, was destroyed. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," the BSF said in a statement.

Powerful explosions were heard at several airbases in Pakistan this morning. The blasts hit its three air force installations, namely, Nur Jhan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Air Base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Air Base in Jhang, as per the Pakistani military.

India's retaliatory action was followed by a wave of drone attacks from Pakistan for the third consecutive night, targeting military infrastructure at about 26 locations, from Leh in the north to Sir Creek in the south.

Pakistan, being the hub of terror, has been trying to escalate the situation with India, with repeated drone and missile strikes at military installations and civilian facilities.

In Rajasthan, drones were spotted near Barmer while air raid sirens blared up in Jaisalmer on Friday night. Explosions were also heard in Srinagar early this morning.

According to reports, Pakistan renewed its attack this morning by sending a barrage of drones targeting airbases in various areas, including Srinagar, Awantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer. No Indian military installation was reported to have suffered damage.

Pakistan also continued overnight shelling across the border. They were, however, repelled by the Indian air defence system.

The Indian armed forces are on high alert, and every aerial threat is being monitored. All suspicious drones are being neutralised through counter-drone systems.

Meanwhile, those living in border areas have been advised to stay indoors and limit their outings. They have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the security forces and not pay attention to rumours.