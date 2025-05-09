Pre-Dawn Blasts Rock Srinagar & Jammu Amid Rising Tensions

Residents reported hearing multiple blasts around 4:30 a.m. in Jammu city, which has since been under a total blackout. Similar sounds were heard across parts of Srinagar, spreading panic among locals. According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.

As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city.

Power has also been snapped in the city and most other parts of the valley, the officials said.

According to one report 14 explosions were heard in Srinagar overnight.

Earlier defense sources said, overnight key military and strategic installations were targeted by Pakistani drones, including Srinagar Airport, the Awantipora Air Base, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer.

The Indian Air Force and Army are reportedly on high alert as the situation remains fluid and volatile.

ADC Rajouri Killed

A report from Rajouri said a senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in cross border shelling early Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said. They were rushed to hospital where Thapa succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the injured staff members is stated to be critical.

More updates to follow as the story develops.

