From Black Hawks To Boardrooms: Former Lockheed Engineer Now At Drew Sutton Leadership Rewires Ceos To Lead Without Burnout

After earning 30 patents in military aircraft design and leading multimillion-dollar defense teams as Chief Engineer at Lockheed Martin, Drew Sutton uncovered a hard truth: even the most sophisticated strategies and systems collapse without the cultural infrastructure to support them. Now, in a world where AI and automation threaten to drain the soul from organizations, he does what most executive coaches can't. He helps CEOs and founders restore the soul of the corporation and shows that tech-empowered culture is the only path to lasting success.







With a background in aerospace, systems engineering, and cognitive performance, Sutton has emerged as a strategic voice for founders and organizations navigating complex growth, mental fatigue, and team misalignment. His company, Drew Sutton Leadership (DSL), combines military-grade systems thinking with human-centered coaching to help businesses escape chaos and scale with clarity.

"Most executives aren't lazy or unmotivated. They're just overwhelmed and under-aligned," Sutton explains. "The secret to sustainable growth isn't hustle-it's intelligent systems."

Sutton's insights are rooted in elite, pressure-tested leadership environments. As Chief Engineer for Lockheed Martin's $30 million HC-130J SACU program, he led a 25-person multidisciplinary team across ten technical divisions, managing areas such as flight safety, cybersecurity, financial oversight, and supply chain coordination. His leadership scaled the division from just two members to a thriving team of 41. Earlier in his career, he led the rotors research team at Bell Helicopter, where he earned 30 patents in rotor system design.

However, his work in Mission Effectiveness Quantification (MEQ)-a cognitive load measurement model co-developed with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory-gave him a unique perspective on how mental capacity, decision fatigue, and system alignment influence leadership outcomes across all sectors.

"Decision fatigue doesn't just slow leaders down-it destabilizes entire organizations," Sutton says. "I show them how to clear the fog and lead from power, not pressure."







Through Drew Sutton Leadership , Sutton advises growth-stage founders, executive teams, and organizations looking for something beyond motivational hype. Clients begin with a Breakthrough Session, an immersive consultation where Sutton reverse-engineers the hidden patterns, misalignments, and mental clutter that stall progress.

Sutton then customizes and installs systems, integrating clarity, structure, and leadership rhythm. His frameworks blend mindset development, culture optimization, and executional infrastructure-strategies proven under pressure and adapted for real-world growth.

Sutton's work draws from his proprietary Focus Control Method, Culture Scripting process, and certified Business Made Simple framework application. These tools equip leaders with the mental bandwidth, team clarity, and operational systems to break through plateaus without sacrificing purpose or well-being.

Clients across industries-including aerospace, software, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofits, and religious institutions-credit Sutton's methodology with delivering fast, sustainable impact. One client reported increasing revenue-producing activities from under 50% to 90%, resulting in their highest monthly revenue and projected 6x annual growth.

"Drew's meeting systems completely changed how we operate," shared Justin P., a serial entrepreneur.

In addition to consulting and team coaching, Sutton is also a best-selling author and keynote speaker. He is known for weaving technical precision with storytelling that connects. His workshops and talks are designed to help founders reclaim their time, recalibrate their teams, and reignite the spark that got them started in the first place.

"Every leader I work with has a fire inside them," Sutton says. "My job is to eliminate the noise, align their world, and help them build something that lasts."

As AI acceleration, market shifts, and decision fatigue continue to challenge leadership at every level, Drew Sutton stands out as a rare guide who combines hard science, soul-level clarity, and real-world results.

Visit to schedule a Breakthrough Session or to interview Drew Sutton for media, podcasts, or events.

