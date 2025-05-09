Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Nominated To Represent Asia-Pacific Region In Bureau Of Conference Of Parties To Stockholm Convention

Qatar Nominated To Represent Asia-Pacific Region In Bureau Of Conference Of Parties To Stockholm Convention


2025-05-09 07:14:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Asia-Pacific Group, within the Conference of the Parties on Chemicals and Hazardous Waste Management, has nominated the State of Qatar as its representative in the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants.

The nomination came during the Conference of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions, held in Geneva.

This nomination reflects the active role played by the State of Qatar on the international stage in protecting the environment and promoting the sustainable management of chemicals and waste.

It also embodies its firm commitment to implementing the provisions of international environmental agreements and its active participation in their implementation mechanisms.

This achievement is a qualitative addition to Qatar's journey in international environmental work, enhances its position in global environmental forums, and confirms the international community's confidence in its competence and ability to effectively contribute to achieving the objectives of the Stockholm Convention and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development.

MENAFN09052025000063011010ID1109530560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search