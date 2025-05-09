Qatar Nominated To Represent Asia-Pacific Region In Bureau Of Conference Of Parties To Stockholm Convention

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Asia-Pacific Group, within the Conference of the Parties on Chemicals and Hazardous Waste Management, has nominated the State of Qatar as its representative in the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants.



The nomination came during the Conference of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions, held in Geneva.



This nomination reflects the active role played by the State of Qatar on the international stage in protecting the environment and promoting the sustainable management of chemicals and waste.



It also embodies its firm commitment to implementing the provisions of international environmental agreements and its active participation in their implementation mechanisms.



This achievement is a qualitative addition to Qatar's journey in international environmental work, enhances its position in global environmental forums, and confirms the international community's confidence in its competence and ability to effectively contribute to achieving the objectives of the Stockholm Convention and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development.