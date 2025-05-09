Is Pope Leo XIV Liberal Or Conservative? Why This Label Doesn't Work For Popes

MENAFN - The Conversation) The 133 cardinal electors sequestered in the Sistine Chapel elected a new pope May 8. The choice was a surprise - Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost , who has carried out most of his ministry in Peru, before being elevated to Vatican roles by Pope Francis.

As commentators and the media try to piece together backgrounders on Pope Leo XIV, one obvious question will be,“Is he a liberal or a conservative?” The same question was asked about Pope Francis , and about the cardinals entering this conclave.

When applied to individual Catholics, the terms“liberal” and“conservative” can mean very different things. One could be conservative in regard to liturgy and church practice while being strongly committed to anti-racism and environmentalism.

Or one might be considered a social conservative on issues such as marriage, sexuality and gender while holding clearly left-wing, social democratic views on the role of government.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Even if Catholics are comfortable self-identifying as liberal or conservative Catholics, we should not treat these terms as if their meaning were obvious - especially since even as purely political terms the meaning of“liberal” or“conservative” is contested.

Papacy as institution

Things become all the more complicated when we are talking about the pope, the supreme head of the Catholic Church. The papacy as an institution is conservative by definition.

The pope is considered the successor of the Apostle Peter, and his job description is precisely to maintain the unity and catholicity (“wholeness”) of the Church's life, not only in space but through time - that is, to ensure continuity.

But because of this role to maintain the fullness of a tradition and the unity of the Church, the pope cannot be conservative (or liberal) in a political sense.

Pope Francis legacy

The pontificate of Francis should have served as a lesson against liberal/conservative labels. From the beginning of his pontificate, he advocated strenuously for migrants and refugees . He reached out personally to LGBTQ+ communities. He initiated a worldwide“synodal” process that included broad consultation and fostered discussion of topics previously considered out of bounds , such as ordination of women as deacons (though not priests). He placed women in high-ranking positions in the Roman curia previously reserved only for clerics.

Chiclayo Bishop Edinson Farfan speaks about newly elected Pope Leo XIV during a press conference at the bishop's office in Chiclayo, Peru, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

But Francis was also critical of“gender ideology,” affirmed Church teaching on abortion and maintained the Church's reservation of ordination to men only . While he angered self-identified conservatives, he often disappointed self-identified liberals.

Instead of trying to impose political categories, it makes more sense to try to uncover the internal dynamics and motivations of a pope's teaching and ministry. For example, Pope Francis's 2015 encyclical letter, Laudato si , was a landmark in Catholic teaching on ecology. Far from being a political manifesto, the letter presents a vision of the human being within creation, informed by the Bible, theological reflection and modern Catholic social teaching . Francis frequently references the social thought of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, who himself affirmed that the Church“must defend not only earth, water and air as gifts of creation that belong to everyone.”

Read more: Laudato Si': A look back on Pope Francis's environmental legacy

As the British theologian Anna Rowlands astutely notes , Catholic social teaching“functions as a social philosophy that never fully baptizes a liberal philosophy or sentiment. It remains locked in a complex dialogue ... with liberal democracy.”

The role of the pope, highlighted in Francis's teaching on ecology, is to inspire a different kind of social and moral imagination, one not reducible to particular ideological positions .

A children's choir displays photos of newly elected Pope Leo XIV after performing to celebrate his election as pope outside the Santa Maria Cathedral, the episcopal see of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, where he served as bishop, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

Catholic teaching, conscience

Another example that subverts the liberal/conservative dichotomy was the well-known response of Pope Francis to a journalist's question about homosexuality in the priesthood:“Who am I to judge?” Francis did not overturn“conservative” teachings in sexual ethics.

But he did speak as a member of the Jesuit religious order and as a pastor, who knows that the general law must be applied in specific cases that introduce complexities and require nuanced concrete responses.

There was also a tacit appeal to the teaching of the Second Vatican Council (1962–65), that an individual is bound to follow their conscience.

A pin from Dignity USA, a group of LGBTQ+ Catholics, outside the Sao Vicente de Paulo Parish Social Centre, after Pope Francis visited it, in Lisbon, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

For his part, Benedict XVI (as then-Cardinal Ratzinger), in a 1991 address to American bishops in Dallas , alluded to“the classical principle of moral tradition that conscience is the highest norm which [the human person] is to follow even in opposition to authority.” According to this principle, while church teaching authority would inform conscience,“conscience ... would retain the final word.”

There is no doubt that LGBTQ+ Catholics were able to hear something different in Francis's language than they had heard in Benedict's. However, both Benedict and Francis could appeal to shared principles, which were theological rather than political, and not reducible to liberal versus conservative categories.

Weight of political polarization

In our current political context, political terms like“liberal” and“conservative” tend to carry the weight of American political polarization .

In the American context at the moment,“conservative Catholic” in its most radical form blends theological traditionalism - devotion to the traditional Latin mass, emphasis on doctrinal orthodoxy and opposition to Francis's reformist papacy - with support for the Republican party and MAGA movement .

As professor of moral philosophy Massimo Borghesi has argued , this radical conservative opposition to Francis has its genesis in the pro-capitalist Catholic neo-conservatism of the 1980s and 90s, and is a predominantly American phenomenon.

In addition, as writer and editor James T. Keane noted in a 2021 article in the Jesuit magazine America, the political polarizations that have seeped into the American Catholic Church should not set the map for the rest of the world, least of all the papacy. It is important to remember this fact as the first North American pope begins his pontificate.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, center, leaves after concelebrating Mass with the College of Cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican the day after his election, May 9, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

Choice of name Leo

Cardinal Robert Prevost, who has become Pope Leo XIV, has given indications of being critical of the Trump administration on issues of peace and migration, very much in line with Francis.

His choice of the name Leo harkens back to Pope Leo XIII, the pope credited with initiating modern Catholic social teaching, and signals an emphasis on the Church's advocacy for peace and justice. The new pope's first Urbi et Orbi (“To the City and to the World”) address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica signalled continuity with Francis - peace, dialogue, encounter, bridge-building.

And Pope Leo's career as a missionary, bishop and Vatican cardinal outside of the U.S. means that his context is not confined to the polarizations of the U.S. Catholic Church and its bishops .

Will the new Pope, Leo XIV, be liberal or conservative? Pope Francis did not fit neatly into these categories: I hope Pope Leo won't either.