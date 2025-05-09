VULCAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates-primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel-and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to .
Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Jack Bonnikson (205) 298-3220
SOURCE Vulcan Materials CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment