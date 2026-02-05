Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, U.S.-Based Starlink Discuss Digital And Satellite Cooperation

2026-02-05 09:05:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. Turkmenistan and Starlink discussed cooperation in digital technologies, telecommunications, and satellite communication solutions, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the second B5+1 Business Forum, held February 4-5 in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. The Turkmen delegation was led by Minister of Finance and Economy Maksat Astanagulov.

Furthermore, at the meeting, the sides expressed interest in long-term mutually beneficial collaboration

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is a satellite internet constellation providing high-speed, low-latency broadband to over 150 countries using thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) at 550km.

SpaceX is a U.S.-based aerospace company founded by Elon Musk in 2002, specializing in the development and launch of rockets, satellite systems, and commercial space technologies.

Trend News Agency

