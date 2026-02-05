Turkmenistan, U.S.-Based Starlink Discuss Digital And Satellite Cooperation
The talks were held on the sidelines of the second B5+1 Business Forum, held February 4-5 in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. The Turkmen delegation was led by Minister of Finance and Economy Maksat Astanagulov.
Furthermore, at the meeting, the sides expressed interest in long-term mutually beneficial collaboration
Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is a satellite internet constellation providing high-speed, low-latency broadband to over 150 countries using thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) at 550km.
SpaceX is a U.S.-based aerospace company founded by Elon Musk in 2002, specializing in the development and launch of rockets, satellite systems, and commercial space technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment