Oscars 2026 Live Streaming In India: Know Date, Time And Telecast Details Of 98Th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Live Streaming: Learn how to watch the 98th Academy Awards winner announcement event live, including the date, time, TV broadcast, and online streaming options.

The scene is ready for the 98th Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles' legendary Dolby Theatre. However, due to the time difference, fans in India would have to tune in early on Monday morning.

The Oscars, widely recognised as one of the most important evenings in cinema, continue to garner global interest, with spectators anxious to watch who wins big, who makes history, and whose candidates leave disappointed.

The live broadcast of the 2026 Oscars will be available on television and digital platforms worldwide. In India, fans may watch the ceremony on JioHotstar, which will also provide an on-demand replay following the live broadcast. The awards will be shown on networks such as Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colours Infinity.

The red carpet coverage is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, followed by the main awards event at 4:30 AM IST. If you missed the live broadcast, you may see it again later that day at 9:00 PM IST. Traditionally, the Oscars event lasts roughly 3.5 hours, as it did last year.

The event will be televised on ABC in the United States, with additional coverage accessible on Hulu and E!. The event will be broadcast on ITV in the United Kingdom and Channel 7 in Australia.

Conan O'Brien, a comedian and television personality, will host the ceremony for the second year in a row, following a successful performance at last year's event. The Academy has also announced a star-studded list of presenters. Among them is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will share the stage alongside Hollywood stars including Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr, and Anne Hathaway.

The ceremony might also signal a watershed moment for Indian-origin director Geeta Gandbhir, who has two nominations in various categories this year. Gandbhir has received nominations for Best Documentary Feature for The Perfect Neighbour and Best Documentary Short Film for The Devil Is Busy. Gandbhir told the BBC that the award was "a thrill and an honour." "Our minds are blown."

The live broadcast of the 2026 Oscars will be available on television and digital platforms worldwide. In India, fans may watch the ceremony on JioHotstar, which will also provide an on-demand replay following the live broadcast. The awards will be shown on networks such as Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colours Infinity.

The red carpet coverage is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, followed by the main awards event at 4:30 AM IST. If you missed the live broadcast, you may see it again later that day at 9:00 PM IST. Traditionally, the Oscars event lasts roughly 3.5 hours, as it did last year.

The event will be televised on ABC in the United States, with additional coverage accessible on Hulu and E!. The event will be broadcast on ITV in the United Kingdom and Channel 7 in Australia.