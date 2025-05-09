Verizon To Speak At J.P. Morgan Conference May 14

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

