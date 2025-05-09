European Commissioner Kubilius Visits Ukrainian Drone Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology-Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius visited a Ukrainian drone manufacturing facility.

Fedorov shared details of the visit on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"We continue to develop our partnership with the EU-I met with European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, He is responsible for defense and space issues-this is a new position for the EU and a strong signal that Europe is ready to evolve, rearm, and develop an innovative defense sector. During his visit to Kyiv, he visited one of the country's drone production facilities," the statement read.

Fedorov noted that European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius plays a key role in the ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan, which aims to mobilize up to EUR 800 billion to enhance the defense capabilities of EU member states. This initiative includes increasing defense budgets to 1.5% of GDP, ensuring fiscal flexibility, and launching the SAFE instrument to support joint projects, attract private capital, and encourage venture investments.

Ukraine, meanwhile, brings unique expertise and extensive experience in defense innovation.

"We are ready to share our experience with European partners. This presents a valuable opportunity for win-win cooperation between Ukrainian and European entrepreneurs," Fedorov added.

As reported, the meeting between Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa and EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius focused on the impact of modern technologies on Ukraine's combat strategies and defense capabilities.