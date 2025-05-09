Georgia Dental Association Leadership Expands Access To Oral Health Care

Governor Signs Milestone Teledentistry Bill into Law

ATLANTA, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Brian Kemp today signed into law House Bill 567, a milestone piece of legislation that expands access to oral health care across the state through teledentistry. Championed by the Georgia Dental Association (GDA), the bill aims to eliminate barriers to care while safeguarding consumer protections and maintaining quality of care.

"This is a step forward for oral health equity in our state," said GDA President Dr. Amber Lawson. "Teledentistry enables us to reach patients wherever they are, whether in underserved communities, rural areas, living with limited mobility or simply at home. We are proud to have played a leading role in shaping and advancing this legislation."

Teledentistry as outlined in this bill, is not intended to serve as a substitute for in-person care. The new law authorizes licensed dental professionals in Georgia to provide a range of services for Georgia patients including consultations, second opinions, triage, evaluations and referrals through secure online platforms. It also establishes consumer protections to ensure patients receive the same standard of care required in traditional dental settings, including appropriate examinations, X-rays, a thorough review of medical and dental history, and in-person treatment when clinically necessary.

"Geography should not be a barrier to dental care," said GDA Executive Director Kristen Morgan. "With this bill, we're using technology to close gaps in care and build a healthier future for all communities in Georgia."

The Georgia Dental Association collaborated with lawmakers, American Association of Orthodontics, the Georgia Board of Dentistry and key industry partners and associations to develop legislation that embraces innovation while maintaining patient safety.

The law will take effect January 1, 2026, with implementation support expected from both public and private partners.

For more information or to find a dentist, visit the Georgia Dental Association website at gadental .

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's premier professional organization for dentists dedicated to elevating oral health across Georgia by:



Empowering our members: Providing ongoing education and advocating for the highest standards of dental practice.

Championing patient care: Promoting public health initiatives and advocating for policies that ensure accessible oral care for all Georgians. Envisioning a healthier future: Leading the charge towards a state where optimal oral health is a reality.

Contact: Carol Galbreath

(404) 636-7553

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Dental Association

