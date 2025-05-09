Wind Restricts Air Traffic At Zurich Airport

Deutsch de Biswind schränkt Flugverkehr am Flughafen Zürich ein Original Read more: Biswind schränkt Flugverkehr am Flughafen Zürich ei

The bise, a cold dry wind, played havoc with air traffic at Zurich Airport on Friday. Numerous flights were delayed and some were cancelled.

An airport spokeswoman confirmed a report by the news portal blick at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Due to the current weather conditions with a north-easterly wind, the northern concept – with landings from the north on runway 14 and take-offs to the east on runway 10 – has been in operation since around 9am.

According to the spokeswoman, 18 SWISS flights had been cancelled by early afternoon, one outbound and one return flight each to Brussels, Nice, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Stuttgart, Hanover, Bologna, London Heathrow and Frankfurt.

