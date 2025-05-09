Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister, Konrad Adenauer Foundation Head Discuss Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with Norbert Lammert, chairman of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and former president of the German Bundestag.

Discussions during the meeting centred on the foundation's programmes and initiatives in Jordan, particularly those aimed at empowering youth and encouraging their active engagement in political life, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lammert underscored the foundation's long-standing presence in Jordan and reiterated its commitment to strengthening cooperation with national partners. He also stressed the importance of expanding outreach efforts to better support young people and civil society organisations across the Kingdom.

