Michael Staley's DIARMA: A Timely Exploration Of Humanity's Next Great Evolution

CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era defined by moral uncertainty and societal upheaval, Michael Staley's novel DIARMA continues to resonate deeply with readers seeking answers beyond the surface chaos. First introduced to audiences as a philosophical journey wrapped in gripping fiction, DIARMA examines the next stage of human evolution - not through physical change, but through a transformation of mind and spirit.Through the story of a man saved from the brink of suicide and drawn to the enigmatic island of Diarma, Staley paints a vivid portrait of what it means to confront personal and collective stagnation. What initially appears to be a near-utopian refuge becomes a proving ground where brutal experiences serve as catalysts for profound inner growth. The journey forces readers to question their own roles within a society increasingly characterized by apathy and indifference.At its heart, DIARMA introduces the concept of Homo Serenius - the "Seventh Man" - a visionary evolutionary step beyond Homo sapiens. Staley proposes that while biological adaptation has plateaued, humanity's mental and spiritual development is undergoing an urgent, if painful, transformation.Michael Staley is the Executive Director and founder of The Diarms Foundation, established in 1981. His previous investigative works, A Conspiracy of Indifference and The Weisberg Incident, tackled unsettling truths, including the discovery of 16,433 aborted fetuses in Woodland Hills, California. His fictional work Loki and Simba (2015) is also available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Staley describes his writing process for DIARMA as less an act of invention and more a "vehicular" experience - ideas flowing through him organically. His message is clear: the tumult and division of today's world signal not collapse, but transformation. The book challenges readers to align with fundamental, universal truths - echoing Socrates' belief in inherent rational morality - even as society battles forces of narcissism, greed, and sociopathy.Far from merely a novel, DIARMA remains a relevant and urgent call to awaken, evolve, and participate consciously in humanity's next great leap.DIARMA is available for purchase on amazon. For further information or to contact the author, please email ....

