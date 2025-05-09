From Vision To Industry Disruption: How One Entrepreneur Built A Game-Changing Fire Department Solution On The Nextworld Platform

DENVER, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

A Vision Sparked by Experience

Nate Gilbert began his career as a CPA, but found himself drawn to the world of software. Along the way, he became convinced of the power and speed of emerging enterprise platforms-especially no-code development technology. Seeing how these tools could be used to build sophisticated, purpose-built solutions faster and more cost-effectively than traditional methods gave him the confidence to co-found his own company: Fireproof Tech.

A legacy of service

Gilbert's inspiration for Fireproof Tech was deeply personal. His grandfather worked as a firefighter, and Gilbert grew up with a profound respect for the fire service community. Carrying on that legacy, he saw an opportunity to create something that could truly help fire departments fulfill their mission.

"Fire departments exist to protect communities and save lives. Fireproof exists to support them in that mission," said Gilbert, Co-Founder and CEO of Fireproof Tech.

Identifying a critical market need

Gilbert recognized an urgent gap in the market-fire departments across the country were struggling with outdated, inefficient record-keeping systems. With a major industry shift from the legacy National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) to a new National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS) on the horizon, fire departments needed a modern, user-friendly solution to ensure compliance and streamline operations. Seeing an opportunity to apply modern platform technology to solve this challenge, he took the leap and founded Fireproof.

Gilbert chose the Nextworld platform because he'd seen it in action. Other industry-specific software solutions had been successfully built and deployed on the platform, proving its flexibility, scalability, and speed. That track record gave him confidence that Nextworld could support the unique demands of fire departments while allowing his team to move quickly and innovate continuously.

Deploying a purpose-built solution-faster and smarter

Leveraging no-code development tools, Fireproof's focused team rapidly built a records management solution from the ground up. Instead of spending years developing custom software through traditional coding methods, they built, tested, and launched a minimum viable product in just three months. From there, the team looked to fine-tune features specifically tailored to fire department needs-like intuitive workflows, automated reporting, and seamless data management-all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and scalability.

What began as a solution to help fire departments prepare their incident data to the emerging NERIS framework quickly became Fireproof's Records Management System (RMS). The AI-powered RMS platform gives fire departments everything they need to step into the future of fire response: customization options, automated data entry, mobility, predictive analytics, and intuitive insights.

"Developing with a modern platform like Nextworld meant we could go from idea to implementation in months instead of years," Gilbert said. "We didn't have to worry about outdated code, maintenance, or integrations-we could just focus on building the best possible solution for fire departments."

Delivering value in record time

With Nextworld, Fireproof Tech was able to:



Build, test, and iterate a fully functional records management solution in months instead of years.

Reduce development costs significantly, allowing for competitive pricing.

Deploy rapidly to be first to market with a NERIS-certified integration, setting them apart from the competition. Provide an intuitive, purpose-built platform that quickly attracted early adopters and gained traction in the fire safety industry.

Transforming fire department operations

Today, Fireproof is empowering fire departments to take control of their records management with a streamlined, future-ready solution. By proactively addressing the NERIS transition and leveraging the Nextworld platform for continuous innovation, Fireproof is positioned as a trusted partner in the industry.

Gilbert's journey from CPA to software vendor and industry disruptor is a testament to the power of Nextworld's enterprise platform and the transformative potential it holds for visionaries looking to solve real-world challenges.

Are you ready to turn your industry insights into a game-changing solution? Learn how Nextworld can help bring your vision to life.

SOURCE Nextworld

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED