Ally Financial To Present At The Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) Chief Executive Officer Michael Rhodes will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, May 30, 2025 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit .

further images and news on Ally, please visit . Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#6c1f090d024200090d1e152c0d000015420f0301" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected] Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

gi/l/email-protection#c797a2b3a2b5e9a0aeaba4afb5aeb4b387a6ababbee9a4a8aa, [email protected] SOURCE Ally Financial WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit gi/l/email-protection#6c1f090d024200090d1e152c0d000015420f0301,