Ally Financial To Present At The Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) Chief Executive Officer Michael Rhodes will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, May 30, 2025 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#6c1f090d024200090d1e152c0d000015420f0301" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
gi/l/email-protection#c797a2b3a2b5e9a0aeaba4afb5aeb4b387a6ababbee9a4a8aa,
SOURCE Ally FinancialWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment