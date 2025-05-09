Option And Evaluation Deals In Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology 2019-2025 By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus And Technology Type
This report contains a comprehensive listing of option and evaluation deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation deals from 2019 to 2025.
Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2019 Browse option and evaluation deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
The report provides access to option and evaluation deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report offer a foundation on option and evaluation dealmaking, starting with an introduction in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 analyzes trends and discusses the implications of these deals. Chapter 3 delves into the structure of such deals. Chapter 4 highlights leading deals since 2019 by headline value, while Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmakers. Finally, Chapter 6 provides a detailed overview of deals organized by various categories, offering insights into the real terms agreed upon in each contract.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of option and evaluation deal
2.3. Trends in option and evaluation deals since 2019
2.3.1. Option and evaluation dealmaking by year, 2019-2025
2.3.2. Option and evaluation dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2025
2.3.3. Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2025
2.3.4. Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2025
2.3.5. Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2025
2.3.6. Option and evaluation dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2025
2.4. Reasons for entering into option and evaluation partnering deals
2.5. The future of option and evaluation deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of option and evaluation deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Option and evaluation agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading option and evaluation deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top option and evaluation deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers
Chapter 6 - option and evaluation deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Option and evaluation deals with contracts 2019-2025
Deal directory
- Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by companies A-Z Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- Abbvie Multimmune Eli Lilly Aligos Therapeutics Dimerix Alexion Pharmaceuticals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Jakarta AEON Mall Aldeyra Therapeutics MGI Tech BioMarin Pharmaceutical AbCellera Biologics Daiichi Sankyo Pall Corporation Fate Therapeutics iBio Merck and Co Amgen Charles River Laboratories Moderna Forever Oceans Roche Halozyme Therapeutics Avita Medical Verzenio Truvada SciLife Lab Everlife Holdings Devicor Medical Products MIT Bristol-Myers Squibb Cytiva Neurelis Immatics Biotechnologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Sanofi AstraZeneca Roche Illumina Johnson & Johnson GlaxoSmithKline Point32Health Sarepta Therapeutics 2020 in Review BioNTech Pfizer Starkey Hearing Technologies Autolus NVIDIA Xencor
