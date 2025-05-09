Option And Evaluation Deals In Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology 2019-2025 By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus And Technology Type

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2019-2025" has been added tooffering.This report contains a comprehensive listing of option and evaluation deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation deals from 2019 to 2025.



Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse option and evaluation deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

The report provides access to option and evaluation deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report offer a foundation on option and evaluation dealmaking, starting with an introduction in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 analyzes trends and discusses the implications of these deals. Chapter 3 delves into the structure of such deals. Chapter 4 highlights leading deals since 2019 by headline value, while Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmakers. Finally, Chapter 6 provides a detailed overview of deals organized by various categories, offering insights into the real terms agreed upon in each contract.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of option and evaluation deal

2.3. Trends in option and evaluation deals since 2019

2.3.1. Option and evaluation dealmaking by year, 2019-2025

2.3.2. Option and evaluation dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2025

2.3.3. Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2025

2.3.4. Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2025

2.3.5. Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2025

2.3.6. Option and evaluation dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into option and evaluation partnering deals

2.5. The future of option and evaluation deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of option and evaluation deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Option and evaluation agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading option and evaluation deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top option and evaluation deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

Chapter 6 - option and evaluation deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Option and evaluation deals with contracts 2019-2025

Deal directory



Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type

Companies Featured



Abbvie

Multimmune

Eli Lilly

Aligos Therapeutics

Dimerix

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Jakarta AEON Mall

Aldeyra Therapeutics

MGI Tech

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

AbCellera Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Pall Corporation

Fate Therapeutics

iBio

Merck and Co

Amgen

Charles River Laboratories

Moderna

Forever Oceans

Roche

Halozyme Therapeutics

Avita Medical

Verzenio

Truvada

SciLife Lab

Everlife Holdings

Devicor Medical Products

MIT

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cytiva

Neurelis

Immatics Biotechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Roche

Illumina

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Point32Health

Sarepta Therapeutics

2020 in Review

BioNTech

Pfizer

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Autolus

NVIDIA Xencor

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900