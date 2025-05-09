Infineon To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference May 15Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MUNICH, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), based in Munich and a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, today announced that Daniel Gyoery, Senior Director Investor Relations will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 15, 2025. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE : May 15th

TIME: 9:00 EDT / 15:00 CET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights



Infineon is the #1 global leader in automotive semiconductors, power semiconductors, and microcontrollers

Microcontroller: Infineon's microcontrollers serve as the brains of smarter, safer cars and secure IoT devices. Over the past decade, the company has consistently outgrown the market and achieved the global #1 position.

Powering AI – from grid to core: the exponential data growth driven by digitalization and AI is increasing the energy demand of data centers. Infineon offers solutions, extending from the grid to the core to maximize the efficiency, power density and reliability of AI infrastructure.

Shaping mobility & Humanoid robots: ever-smarter, more integrated cars and humanoid robots need fast, secure controllers as well as high-speed networking. Infineon's microcontroller leadership and the acquisition of Marvell Technology's automotive ethernet business combine two world-class solutions, forming a unique system solution meeting the needs of these emerging technologies. Focus on high growth and margin retention combined with consistent shareholder returns. Fiscal year 2025 guidance already includes a haircut for potential tariff headwinds.



About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

