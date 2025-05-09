HUB PRIVATE CLIENT RECOGNIZED AS BEST INSURANCE BROKERAGE PROVIDER IN 2025 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

The Annual Family Wealth Report Awards Celebrate Exceptional Performance in Serving the Family Office, Family Wealth and Trusted Advisor Communities

CHICAGO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Private Client , a division of HUB International focusing on insurance and risk management needs of affluent individuals, has been named the Best Insurance Brokerage Provider in the 2025 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards. HUB was recognized for delivering tailored risk management and insurance solutions and its national network of risk advisors.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a winner for the second year in a row," said Katherine Frattarola, Head of HUB Private Client. "As the insurance and risk management landscape grows increasingly complex, our consultative approach has proven to be essential in helping individuals and families safeguard their wealth. We're proud to consistently deliver beyond expectations and play a meaningful role in their legacies for generations to come."

HUB's Private Client has close to 600 advisors and service professionals providing guidance and consultation on insurance and risk management to more than 50,000 high-net-worth clients.

Now in its 12th year, the FWR Awards are presented by Clearview Financial Media and honor the best in the wealth management sector - highlighting innovation, client service, and leadership as key criteria. Judges are comprised of expert panels from family offices, private banks, trusted advisors, consultants and other service providers with in-depth knowledge and experience in their respective fields.

Winners were announced on May 8, 2025, at a Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. More information on the Family Wealth Report Awards, as well as the full list of this year's winners, can be found here .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

