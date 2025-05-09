I'm A Business Professor Who Asked Dozens Of Former Students How They Define Success. Here Are Their Lessons For Today's Grads

MENAFN - The Conversation) As the Class of 2025 graduates into an uncertain and fast-changing working world , they face a crucial question: What does it mean to be successful?

Is it better to take a job that pays more, or one that's more prestigious? Should you prioritize advancement, relationship building, community impact or even the opportunity to live somewhere new? Sorting through these questions can feel overwhelming.

I am a business school professor who spends a lot of time mentoring students and alumni in Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 . As part of this effort, I've surveyed about 300 former undergraduate students and spoken at length with about 50 of them.

Through these conversations, I've watched them wrestle with the classic conflicts of young adulthood – such as having to balance external rewards like money against internal motivations like wanting to be of service.

I recently revisited their stories and reflections, and I compiled the most enduring insights to offer to the next generation of graduates.

Here's their collective advice to the Class of 2025:

1. Define what matters most to you

Success starts with self-reflection. It means setting aside society's noise and defining your own values.

When people are driven by internal rewards like curiosity, purpose or pleasure in an activity itself – rather than outside benefits such as money – psychologists say they have“intrinsic motivation .”

Research shows that people driven by intrinsic motivation tend to display higher levels of performance, persistence and satisfaction. Harvard Business School professor Teresa Amabile's componential theory further suggests that creativity flourishes when people's skills align with their strongest intrinsic interests.

The alternative is to“get caught up in society's expectations of success,” as one consulting alum put it. She described struggling to choose between a job offer at a Fortune 500 company or one at a lesser-known independent firm. In the end, she chose to go with the smaller business. It was, she stressed,“the right choice for me.” This is crucial advice: Make yourself proud, not others.

One related principle I share with students is the“Tell your story” rule. If a job doesn't allow you to tell your story – in other words, if it doesn't mirror your vision, values, talents and goals – keep looking for a new role.

2. Strive for balance, not burnout

A fulfilling life includes time for relationships, health and rest. While many young professionals feel endless pressure to hustle, the most fulfilled alumni I spoke with learned to take steps to protect their personal well-being.

For example, a banking alum told me that business once dominated his thoughts“24/7.” He continued,“I'm happier now that I make more time for a social life and paying attention to all my relationships – professional, personal, community, and let's not forget myself.”

And remember that balance and motivations can change throughout your life. As one alum explained:“Your goals change and therefore your definition of success changes. I think some of the most successful people are always adapting what success means to them – chasing success even if they are already successful.”

3. Be kind, serve others and maximize your 'happy circle'

“Some people believe to have a positive change in the world you must be a CEO or have a ton of money,” another alum told me.“But spreading happiness or joy can happen at any moment, has no cost, and the results are priceless.”

Many alumni told me that success isn't just a matter of personal achievement – it's about giving back to society. That could be through acts of kindness, creativity, innovation, or other ways of improving people's lives. A retail alum shared advice from her father:“When your circle is happy, you are going to be happy,” she said.“It's sort of an upward spiral.”

Your“happy circle” doesn't need to consist of people you know. An alum who went into the pharmaceutical industry said his work's true reward was measured in“tens of thousands if not millions of people” in better health thanks to his efforts.

In fact, your happy circle doesn't even need to be exclusively human. An alum who works in ranching said he valued the well-being of animals – and their riders – more than money or praise.

4. Be a good long-term steward of your values

Success isn't just about today – it's what you stand for.

Several alumni spoke passionately about stewardship: the act of preserving and passing on values, relationships and traditions. This mindset extended beyond family to employees, customers and communities. As one alum who majored in economics put it, success is“leaving a mark on the world and creating a legacy that extends beyond one's quest for monetary gain.”

One alum defined success as creating happiness and stability not just for herself, but for her loved ones. Another, who works in hospitality, said he had a duty to further his employees' ambitions and help them grow and develop – creating a legacy that will outlast any title or paycheck.

In an analysis by the organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry , Gen Z employees were found to be more prone to burnout when their employers lacked clear values. These findings reinforce what my students already know: Alignment between your values and your work is key to success.

Final words for the Class of 2025

To the latest crop of grads, I offer this advice: Wherever life takes you next - a family business or corporate office, Wall Street or Silicon Valley, or somewhere you can't even imagine now - remember that your career will be long and full of ups and downs.

You'll make tough choices. You'll face pressures. But if you stay grounded, invest in your well-being, celebrate your happy circle and honor your values, you'll look back one day and see not just a job well done, but a life well lived.

Bon voyage!