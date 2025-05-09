CM Fadnavis Flags Off Mumbai Metro From BKC To Acharya Atre Chowk

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday flagged off the 9.77 km Phase 2-A of Mumbai Metro 3 from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk.

He claimed that this will transform commuting in Mumbai, saying, "Mumbai Metro Route 3, Phase 2-A : A new era of Seamless, World-Class Connectivity!"

In his post on social media platform X, CM Fadnavis said, "Under Hon PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the metro network across India - particularly in Maharashtra - is expanding rapidly. Metro Line 3, the country's longest underground line, stands as an 'Engineering Marvel'. Launched in 2017, the project is nearing completion at remarkable speed. The final phase, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, is expected to open to the public this August, with an inauguration by PM Narendra Modi."

He said the newly inaugurated route includes 26 stations, each with multiple entry points.

Notably, Metro Line 3 will link directly to the airport, allowing passengers to travel seamlessly by metro. Construction on other lines is progressing rapidly, with 50 km of new routes set to be added this year and next. Soon, commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be able to travel by metro, monorail, local train, and bus using a single integrated ticket.

The highlights of Mumbai Metro Route 3, Phase 2-A comprise underground stations (6), headway -every 6 minutes 20 seconds, fares Rs 10-40 and trains in service 8.

CM Fadnavis has listed a slew of features of the Mumbai Metro Route 3, Phase 2-A including fully air-conditioned trains and stations, reserved coaches for women passengers, advanced baggage scanning and passenger screening, well lit secure stations and platforms, 24x7 surveillance with CCTV and security staff, seamless mobile connectivity across trains and stations, accessible restrooms with baby diaper-changing facilities and multilingual passenger guidance system.

Further, there will be LCD screens for infotainment and ads, dynamic digital route maps, full wheelchair access for PwDs (persons with disabilities), fire and smoke suppression systems in every coach and emergency communication systems between passengers and the control room.

CM Fadnavis said that the Mumbai Metro Route 3, Phase 2-A will provide seamless connectivity to major business hubs like BKC and Worli and easy access to religious places like Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahim Dargah & Church. There will be direct metro access to popular entertainment hubs, including Shivaji Park, Yashwant Natya Mandir, Ravindra Natya Mandir, and Plaza Cinema

"Mumbai's other metro lines have been well received by the public. This project marks another key step in making the city's transport faster, smarter, and more inclusive. There will be future integration of the BKC station with Metro Line 2B and the Bullet Train," he said.