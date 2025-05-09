Lateral Flow Assays Market Projected To Reach USD 18.59 Billion By 2032, Driven By Point-Of-Care Diagnostics And Technological Advancements | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider projects a 6.09% CAGR as demand for rapid, accessible testing solutions accelerates across healthcare, home diagnostics, and emerging markets. Austin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lateral Flow Assays Market Size Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Lateral Flow Assays Market was estimated at USD 10.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.59 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The lateral flow assays market is witnessing steady growth, spurred by growing demand for quick diagnostic solutions in healthcare, food safety, and environmental testing. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care testing, and technological innovation in assay design are the major growth drivers. Also, increasing applications in home diagnosis and decentralized healthcare facilities are further driving the growth of lateral flow assay-based products worldwide.

The United States has the largest share in the North American Lateral Flow Assays Market owing to its highly developed health infrastructure, strong healthcare adoption of point-of-care testing, and strong government support for medical research via funding. The highly developed healthcare system in the country and growing demand for quick diagnostic tools propel the extensive application of lateral flow assays in hospitals, clinics, and at home, making the U.S. a strong contributor to the market growth. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories – BinaxNOW, Panbio, ID NOW

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. – SureTect, Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG – SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test, Cobas Liat System

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – Reliance SARS-CoV-2/Flu A&B RT-PCR Assay, Bio-Rad Lateral Flow Immunoassays

bioMérieux SA – VIKIA Rapid Tests, BIOFIRE Respiratory Panels

Quidel Corporation – QuickVue, Sofia SARS Antigen FIA

Hologic, Inc. – Panther Fusion, Aptima SARS-CoV-2 Assay

PerkinElmer, Inc. – COVID-19 Antigen Test, lateral flow-based diagnostics

Merck KGaA – Miriad Lateral Flow Assays, Singlepath Lateral Flow Tests

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) – Veritor System, BD SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

Siemens Healthineers – CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test, Atellica IM SARS-CoV-2 Assay

Danaher Corporation – Cepheid Xpert, Beckman Coulter Lateral Flow Assays QIAGEN N.V. – QIAreach, QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.94 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.59 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.09% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, Kits & Reagents Segment Dominates the Lateral Flow Assays Market

In 2023, the Kits & Reagents segment led the lateral flow assays market with a 71.1% market share because of its extensive usage across a wide range of rapid diagnosis applications. The constituents feature prominently in the lateral flow tests that have wide usage in the detection of infectious diseases, pregnancy, cardiac markers, and drug abuse. The increase in demand for point-of-care and home diagnostics, specifically prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, also saw them gain more acceptance. Also, the growing demand for regular testing and the ease of use, and the affordability of these kits played a major role in their market dominance.

By Application, Clinical Testing Segment Dominates the Lateral Flow Assays Market

In 2023, the Clinical Testing segment dominated the lateral flow assays market with 79.2% market share, driven mainly by the increasing need for fast and accurate diagnostic devices in clinical environments. The rise in infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, and HIV fueled the application of lateral flow assays for rapid diagnosis and patient management. Their ease of use, portability, and capacity to provide real-time results make them suitable for use in emergency departments, clinics, and hospitals. Moreover, the global focus on early disease detection and decentralized healthcare facilitated the general use of these assays in clinical testing settings.

By Technique, Sandwich Assays Segment Dominates the Lateral Flow Assays Market

In 2023, the Sandwich Assays segment dominated the market with 42.3% market share through its high sensitivity and accuracy in the detection of analytes, particularly in low-density samples. Used extensively in clinical diagnostics, these assays are particularly valuable in detecting infectious diseases, cardiac markers, and pregnancy hormones. The use of a dual-antibody binding format improves specificity while reducing cross-reactivity, which is valuable for critical diagnostic use. Their incompatibility with neither qualitative nor quantitative analysis has also increased their applicability within point-of-care environments, and thus cemented their supremacy over the global market for lateral flow assays.

By Therapy, Lateral Flow Immunoassay Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the lateral flow immunoassay segment accounted for the highest share in the market with 69.3% market share, owing to its extensive use in rapid diagnostic testing in healthcare, veterinary, and food safety markets. Growth of the segment is stimulated by the ease of its application, quick results, and fewer requirements for laboratory setups, hence suitability for point-of-care and telemedicine settings. The ability of the technique to identify an assortment of biomarkers, including drugs, hormones, and pathogens, has expanded the application of the technique. Also, the growing need for cost-saving and scalable diagnostic tools in the post-pandemic era cemented its position as the market leader.



Lateral Flow Assays Market Segmentation

By Product



Kits & Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers



Benchtop Readers Digital Readers

By Application



Clinical Testing



Infectious Disease Testing



Cardiac Marker Testing



Pregnancy & Fertility Testing



Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile



Drugs of Abuse Testing

Other Clinical Tests

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food Safety & Environment Testing Drug Development & Quality Testing

By Technique



Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays Multiplex Detection Assays

By Therapy



Lateral Flow Immunoassay Nucleic Acid Lateral Flow Assay

By End-Use



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

North America Dominates the Lateral Flow Assays Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the lateral flow assays market with 36.6% market share in 2023, owing to its developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive point-of-care testing adoption, and high healthcare expenditure. The region is supported by established diagnostic industry players, government support for infectious disease screening, and a growing incidence of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth in the lateral flow assays market in the forecast period. The expansion is spurred by a rapidly growing population, rising infectious disease incidence, and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Raised awareness of early detection of disease, heightened access to diagnostic kits, and low-cost manufacturing capacity propel the region's fast-expanding market, particularly as health systems in emerging economies mature and adopt rapid diagnostics technology.







Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Target Diseases (2023)

5.2 Product & Application Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Regulatory Approvals and Adoption Trends (2023)

5.4 Healthcare & Diagnostic Expenditure, by Region (2023)

5.5 Technological Advancements and Innovation Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Lateral Flow Assays Market by Product

8. Lateral Flow Assays Market by Application

9. Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique

10. Lateral Flow Assays Market by Therapy

11. Lateral Flow Assays Market by End-Use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

