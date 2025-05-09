Under PM Modi's Leadership, Terrorism Will Be Wiped Out: UP Minister On Escalating Tensions Between India-Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Pilibhit, May 9 (IANS) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh on Friday said terrorism will be eliminated from the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Hailing the Modi government and defence forces for 'Operation Sindoor', the minister recalled the Prime Minister's resolve to eradicate terrorism.

Dharmpal Singh said people are happy with PM Modi's bold move against terrorism.

With 'Operation Sindoor', PM Modi has paid tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, he said.

Recalling the dastardly attack in which Hindu men were targeted, Minister Singh said: "'Operation Sindoor' is a befitting reply to stem terrorism".

He also shared one of the heartbreaking moments of the attack, mentioning that when a woman pleaded to terrorists to kill her after they shot down her husband, they refused, saying: "We will not kill you. Go and tell Modi about what happened."

The Minister also reiterated PM Modi's remark that Operation Sindoor is not a "war" between Hindus and Muslims but an operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army posted on social media platform X that Pakistan launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 and resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which were effectively repulsed.

On Thursday, Pakistani forces engaged in intense shelling on the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan after India targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities, with one in Lahore being "neutralised".

Launching a scathing attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for being "anti-Sanatani", Dharampal Singh said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wears a tilak of cow dung, however, his predecessor claims it has a foul smell.

He further said that when Akhilesh was at the helm, he was worried about slaughterers and not cows, but under the Adityanath government, the livestock is safe.

The Minister also shared that PM Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income can be achieved only with Animal Husbandry.

Pointing out that cows are an important contributor to the economy, the Minister shared that the department is focusing on improving the breed, reducing the price of semen from Rs 300 to Rs 100, and providing free medicines for the animals to curb disease spread.