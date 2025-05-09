Game-Changing Collaboration Will Accelerate Cancer Vaccines

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "There's no need to wait decades for better treatment options," said CVC founder and former NBC correspondent Kristen Dahlgren. "I've been reporting on medical breakthroughs for decades, and the science is here to train our immune systems to fight cancer. By working with the V Foundation, we can fund breast cancer vaccine research faster and ensure the most promising trials are supported."

The V Foundation for Cancer Research announced an exciting partnership with Cancer Vaccine Coalition (CVC).

The initiative has garnered support from breast cancer patients nationwide, including celebrity voices. "It would take all day to talk about every side effect [of breast cancer]; it is the most complicated thing I've gone through in my life," said Nicole Eggert, actor (Charles in Charge, Baywatch) and breast cancer survivor. "A breast cancer vaccine would take so much worry away of a recurrence; it would be life-changing."

Since 1993, the V Foundation for Cancer Research has awarded nearly $400 million in research grants to the 73 National Cancer Institute designated cancer centers and other exceptional institutions. Thanks to an endowment that covers all administrative expenses,100% of every direct donation benefits cancer research. The organization has earned 13 consecutive 4-star (out of 4) ratings from Charity Navigator, a leading charity evaluator.

"This partnership with Cancer Vaccine Coalition is an opportunity to elevate breast cancer vaccine research and initiate novel clinical trials," said Susanna Greer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the V Foundation. "Breast cancer vaccines are urgently needed to improve long-term outcomes for patients, and we're thrilled to join forces to support this lifesaving work. This will accelerate breast cancer research and save lives while also having a valuable ripple effect throughout the cancer research community."

Cancer Vaccine Coalition, founded in 2024 by Kristen Dahlgren, a breast cancer survivor, has already raised over $2 million for its initiative, with a goal of funding at least $3 million in grant awards through the V Foundation partnership. Experts within the breast cancer field, including members from the V Foundation's Scientific Advisory Committee, will oversee the highly selective review and award process to ensure the most promising projects are funded through these special "Game-Changer Grants."

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $400 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide. To learn more, visit v .

About Cancer Vaccine Coalition

Cancer Vaccine Coalition (CVC) is a 501c3 nonprofit, public charity founded in 2024 as a collaboration between survivors, researchers, industry, and those impacted by breast cancer to help move science forward, faster. CVC is the only nonprofit laser focused on funding clinical trials for breast cancer vaccines and building awareness for vaccine research. Guided by a Scientific Advisory Board that is at the forefront of cancer vaccine research, CVC advocates and fundraises to accelerate the development and approval of breast cancer vaccines. To learn more visit .

