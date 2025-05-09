GIGABYTE EVENT Unveils Comprehensive AI Solutions With LEADING EDGE At COMPUTEX 2025

Leading the AI devices showcase is the AORUS RTXTM 5090 AI BOX, the world's first and fastest eGPU, designed to boost laptop performance for gaming, creation, and AI inferences. The AORUS RTXTM 5090 AI BOX redefines portable performance with versatile connectivity and next-gen GPU capability, delivering 1.5 times the gaming power and up to 10 times the AI application performance compared to the previous-gen RTXTM 4090 GAMING BOX, providing unprecedented flexibility and speed.

AI TOP ATOM, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, features a tightly integrated CPU-GPU platform purpose-built for large-scale AI workloads. It supports fine-tuning and inference of AI models with up to 70B and 200B parameters, and can even scale through clustering to run models up to 405B parameters, ensuring data privacy and security.

AI Software Transforms Gaming, Creation, and Productivity

To fully unlock the AI device's potential, GIGABYTE unveiled its next-gen software suite. AI TOP Utility 4.0 enables machine learning with core capabilities like image classification, object detection, segmentation, and optical character recognition, supporting various industrial applications. It also handles local inference for models with up to 685B parameters, while its built-in Model Converter streamlines deployment to the edge devices, ensuring flexibility and scalability across different hardware configurations.

GiMATE, a built-in AI agent on AORUS MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, and GIGABYTE GAMING Series AI gaming laptops, enhances productivity under various scenarios through a Press and Speak feature with numerous AI capabilities and the GiMATE Creator. Now, the newly introduced feature GiMATE Coder, which makes coding accessible to beginners with intuitive, prompt-based code generation, debuted alongside two AI gaming laptop models, GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO and GAMING A18, and an all-rounder choice, GIGABYTE AERO X16, for optimal performance and superior functionality on the go.

GIGABYTE extends its AI innovation to gaming monitors with AI Tactical Features, AI-optimized Visuals, and AI Protection, delivering faster reactions, sharper visuals, and smarter tools. New models include the 4K 160Hz M27UP and M27UP ICE, which can switch to FHD 320Hz with flexible resolution options, the 280Hz MO27Q28G featuring the latest Meta 3.0 WOLED panel, the smart M27QS, and various models offering refresh rates from 200Hz up to an incredible 500Hz.

AI Redefines Design to Deliver the Optimal Performance

The all-new AORUS X870 X3D Series motherboards, X870E AORUS MASTER, PRO, and ELITE X3D ICE, come in both iconic black and pure-white ICE finishes and feature the AI-enhanced X3D Turbo Mode 2, delivering a market-leading 35% performance boost by intelligently adapting to real-time workloads, all without the need for manual overclocking or interruption. For Intel platforms, Z890 motherboards with Ultra Turbo Mode, a performance enhancement BIOS feature, unlock up to 38% more performance compared to factory settings to boost memory performance and system efficiency across diverse applications.

Furthermore, blending performance and aesthetics, the Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE achieved a world-record memory speed through AI-enhanced overclocking, while the STEALTH ICE Series, featuring X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE and B850 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboards, AORUS GeForce RTXTM 5090 STEALTH ICE graphics card, and the C500 PANORAMIC STEALTH ICE chassis, offers a reverse-connector layout for cleaner cable management, seamless compatibility, and pure-white minimalist builds.

These innovations underscore GIGABYTE's dedication to providing AI solutions across its product lines, empowering both individual users and enterprises to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity in the AI era. GIGABYTE will further elaborate on these technologies and showcase its full LEADING EDGE vision at COMPUTEX 2025: GIGABYTE EVENT .

SOURCE GIGABYTE