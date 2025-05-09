Pio: Scalable Warehouse Automation For Small And Mid-Sized Businesses

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Pio says its new robotic warehouse scales from thousands to millions of orders

May 9, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Pio , which claims to be the industry's“only plug and play warehouse automation solution for smaller companies”, has released information about its global expansion.

It also provided more details about its full product lineup and a network of new strategic partners to help small and mid-sized businesses compete on speed, accuracy, and scale.

The launch marks“a major step” in making the kind of fulfillment technology once reserved for retail giants accessible to fast-scaling businesses everywhere, says the company.

Built on AutoStore technology, Pio's compact, cube-based robotic system uses smart automation to store and retrieve products with five times the efficiency of manual picking, 99.9 percent accuracy to eliminate costly fulfillment mistakes, and 99.7 percent system uptime to support seamless scaling.

With Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) pricing, customers can also reduce picking labor costs by up to 80 percent. Installations take as little as five days, ensuring minimal disruption and a faster return on investment.

Dag Meltveit, head of Pio, says:“We believe logistics should fuel growth, not limit it.

“With Pio we're making AutoStore accessible for smaller businesses, so they can scale their business without adding workforce or complexity.”

As part of the international expansion, Pio has entered partnerships with logistics leaders including Bastian Solutions, StrongPoint, Reesink Logistic Solutions, Element Logic, Kardex and THG Fulfil.

These partners enable faster installation, localized support, and hands-on deployment across key markets in North America, Europe, and additional high-growth regions.

Pio now provides direct support in both the US and EU, with more countries expected to follow. This international reach is a key step in making high-performance automation more accessible to fast-scaling companies.

For years, enterprise retailers have relied on advanced automation to fulfill orders quickly and accurately, leaving small and mid-sized businesses struggling to compete.

Smaller businesses have struggled to compete due to the high cost and complexity of legacy systems.

Pio is changing that with standardized plug-and-play robotics products built for fast-growing companies. Its grid-based design fits into existing warehouse footprints and can be fully operational in under a week.

Small? Scaling? Supersized? There's a Pio for that.

Pio now offers four scalable, modular systems tailored to different fulfillment needs at every growth stage:



P100 : For businesses with fewer than 10,000 monthly orders

P200 : For mid-sized operations scaling fulfillment

P400 : For high-volume fulfillment centers. P600 : For larger warehouses needing Pio's highest capacity.

Each solution features plug-and-play deployment, cloud-based control, and flexible pricing to fit the pace of growth.

Installations are fast and reliable. From initial design to hands-on training, Pio's expert team ensures a smooth implementation process.

Built on AutoStore's trusted automation technology – used by brands like Puma, Gucci, and Best Buy – Pio offers 99.7 percent uptime and flexible scalability to accommodate seasonal surges and long-term growth.

This dependability helps businesses perform better from day one and scale confidently without having to reinvest in new systems.

With more than 20 live deployments already completed and four more in progress, Pio is growing quickly across retail, e-commerce, and consumer goods sectors.

Most customers see a full return on investment in less than 12 months, proving that scalable automation can be fast, flexible, and financially viable even for smaller teams.

Brian Desind, founder and CEO of Privada Cigars, says:“Previously, if I did a big sale, I'd have 700 orders going out. That amount of orders used to take us weeks to fulfill – and that was really scary for me.

“Since switching to Pio, our error rate has dropped significantly, and our order speed - well, those 700 orders now take me a couple of days instead of weeks. We didn't just get faster – we eliminated the risk of losing customers.”

'Stop Losing Customers' campaign

To coincide with the expansion, Pio is launching its“Stop Losing Customers” campaign developed with creative agency Moxey.

The campaign highlights how fulfillment errors and delays quietly erode customer loyalty and how automation can reverse that. In 2024, 75 percent of online shoppers reported receiving the wrong order at least once.

The campaign includes a video series, digital ads, and a microsite featuring stories of businesses that transformed their fulfillment with Pio.