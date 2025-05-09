Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan PM Talks India Tensions With US State Secretary

Pakistan PM Talks India Tensions With US State Secretary


2025-05-09 04:00:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the ongoing tensions between his country and India in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.

Sharif condemned in the strongest terms the Indian missile and drone strikes inside Pakistani territory, which resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians, the injury of 57 others, and damage to infrastructure.

He stated that the Indian attacks violated Pakistan's sovereignty and endangered regional peace. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's resolve to defend its sovereignty.

Rubio, for his part, said Washington is closely monitoring the situation in South Asia and will remain committed to promoting stability and peace in the region.

Rubio urged Pakistan and India to work together to de-escalate the situation.

Read Also
  • Pakistan claims to have downed Indian warplanes, vows response to strikes
  • India and Pakistan trade fire after deadly escalation

MENAFN09052025000063011010ID1109527565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search