Pakistan PM Talks India Tensions With US State Secretary

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the ongoing tensions between his country and India in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.



Sharif condemned in the strongest terms the Indian missile and drone strikes inside Pakistani territory, which resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians, the injury of 57 others, and damage to infrastructure.



He stated that the Indian attacks violated Pakistan's sovereignty and endangered regional peace. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's resolve to defend its sovereignty.



Rubio, for his part, said Washington is closely monitoring the situation in South Asia and will remain committed to promoting stability and peace in the region.



Rubio urged Pakistan and India to work together to de-escalate the situation.



