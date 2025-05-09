Russian Forces Attack Nikopol And Four Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops launched strikes on the Nikopol district, injuring one person and causing significant destruction.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy continued its strikes on the Nikopol district-targeting the district center, as well as the Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Marhanets communities-using UAVs and artillery,” he stated.

An 83-year-old man was injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

The strikes also set a garage and outbuildings on fire, which were later extinguished by rescuers. Two private homes, an outbuilding, a moped, and power lines sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 8, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district multiple times with FPV drones and heavy artillery, causing further destruction.

Photo credit: Telegram/Serhiy Lysak