Russian Forces Attack Nikopol And Four Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region
Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy continued its strikes on the Nikopol district-targeting the district center, as well as the Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Marhanets communities-using UAVs and artillery,” he stated.
An 83-year-old man was injured and will receive outpatient treatment.Read also: Enemy launches 220 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past day
The strikes also set a garage and outbuildings on fire, which were later extinguished by rescuers. Two private homes, an outbuilding, a moped, and power lines sustained damage.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 8, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district multiple times with FPV drones and heavy artillery, causing further destruction.
Photo credit: Telegram/Serhiy Lysak
