Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Attack Nikopol And Four Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Forces Attack Nikopol And Four Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-05-09 02:09:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched strikes on the Nikopol district, injuring one person and causing significant destruction.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dnipropetrovskaODA/21446" data-width="100%"></script>

“The enemy continued its strikes on the Nikopol district-targeting the district center, as well as the Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Marhanets communities-using UAVs and artillery,” he stated.

An 83-year-old man was injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

Read also: Enemy launches 220 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past day

The strikes also set a garage and outbuildings on fire, which were later extinguished by rescuers. Two private homes, an outbuilding, a moped, and power lines sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 8, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district multiple times with FPV drones and heavy artillery, causing further destruction.

Photo credit: Telegram/Serhiy Lysak

MENAFN09052025000193011044ID1109527109

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search