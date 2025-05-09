Periodontal Therapeutics Market To Hit USD 1666.11 Million By 2032, Driven By Rising Gum Disease Cases And Drug Delivery Innovations | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing public awareness of oral health, expanding access to dental care, and advancements in localized antimicrobial therapies are transforming the periodontal therapeutics landscape. Austin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Periodontal Therapeutics Market Size & Trends: According to SNS Insider, the global Periodontal Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 859.13 million in 2023, is on track to reach USD 1666.11 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. The market's growth is rooted in increasing cases of chronic periodontal diseases, growing awareness of dental hygiene, and advancements in drug delivery technologies. As the global population ages and urbanizes, the prevalence of gingivitis and chronic periodontitis continues to climb. These gum diseases, often overlooked until late stages, require prolonged treatment and intervention, pushing demand for systemic antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medications, and host-modulating drugs.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, the chronic periodontal disease category led the market with a 35.16% share, mostly because of its frequency and chronic character of the disorder, which calls for continuous treatment intervention. Often underdiagnosed until late stages, chronic periodontitis has driven demand for systemic antibiotics and enzyme-suppressive drugs to reduce tissue damage and slow down disease progression.

The gingivitis segment is expected to expand the most during the forecast period. Better oral care practices, more public knowledge of early-stage gum disease signs, and the growing availability of over-the-counter drugs encouraging early treatment before moving on to more advanced stages account for this expansion. Particularly, younger generations are finding this proactive approach appealing.

By Drug Type:

Doxycycline became the ruling drug category in 2023, holding a market share of 38.19%. It is a preferred treatment drug since it can reduce periodontal pocket depth and stop matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) that break down connective tissue. Doxycycline's twin anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties have cemented its place as the accepted treatment.

On the other hand, the most rapidly growing category is projected to be the class of locally administered antimicrobials. Commonly given as gels or fibers placed straight into periodontal pockets, these medications are more in demand because of their targeted action, reduced systemic adverse effects, and improved patient compliance. The growing clinical use of targeted treatment techniques and developments in biodegradable delivery technologies are driving the category.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies retained the highest position in 2023 with a share of 43.10%, mostly due to the prescription-based character of periodontal treatments and the dental professionals working on hospital grounds. The key reasons hospital pharmacies are the first point of contact remain the centralized provision of sophisticated therapies and providing all-around therapy at one location.

Retail pharmacies, nonetheless, are on the move and constitute the fastest-growing channel. The channel's fast expansion is being driven by growing customer need for convenience as well as growing availability of prescription-strength medications and preventive treatments at retail environments. Further enhancing the credibility and accessibility of retail stores were the oral health counseling by chemists and collaboration with dentists offices.

Periodontal Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Type



Gingivitis

Chronic Periodontal Disease

Aggressive Periodontal Disease Others

By Drug Type



Doxycycline

Minocycline

Chlorhexidine

Metronidazole Other drug types

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Regional Analysis

North America was the market leader in the global periodontal therapeutics market in 2023, accounting for 38.07% share, resulting from a fast increasing senior population susceptible to periodontal disease, established dental care infrastructure, and supporting reimbursement regulations. Leading in this area with high rates of treatment acceptance, active research programs, and continuous oral health investment is the United States.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period as a result of expanded access to healthcare, urbanization, and heightened awareness of oral health. China, India, and Japan have seen an upswing in dental consultations, driven in part by the efforts of governments and growing disposable incomes. The region's increasing middle class and evolving dental care ecosystem make it a future growth driver.

Recent Developments in the Periodontal Therapeutics Market



September 2024 – Haleon, in collaboration with the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), introduced a new dental care pathway to incorporate screening for Type 2 diabetes as part of dental checkups, to detect more than one million undiagnosed cases using periodontal examination.

February 2024 – Colgate-Palmolive introduced "PerioGard Advanced Care" gel for gingivitis, addressing initial gum disease with a more powerful chlorhexidine formula for greater tolerability and effectiveness. January 2024 – Sunstar Group launched a localized drug delivery system for periodontal pockets in Japan under its GUM brand, utilizing bioresorbable carriers to deliver antimicrobials directly to inflamed sites.





