Algeria: Foreign Affairs Ministry Celebrates National Memory Day
The ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad held Thursday a ceremony marking the National Memory Day that commemorates the anniversary of the massacres of 8 May 1945-2025, chaired by Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, and the Secretary General of the Ministry, and was attended by members of the Moudjahidines Bureau, beneficiaries, and Ministry executives and employees.
After laying a wreath at the commemorative stone, reciting Al-Fatiha, the first chapter of the Holy Qur'an, and observing a minute's silence in tribute to the martyrs of the Revolution of national liberation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.
