Gov't Launches Strategic Programme To Empower Youth In Politics

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat on Thursday launched the "Enhancing Youth Participation in Political Life" programme, aimed at empowering young people across the Kingdom to engage more actively in political processes.

Talking at the launch ceremony, Odat highlighted the commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to supporting the youth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the political modernisation plan constitutes a fundamental shift in Jordan's political landscape and is part of the broader comprehensive development drive aligned with the state's second centennial.

Odat added that the government is adopting an approach rooted in direct communication with all societal groups and sectors, in line with principles of good governance based on participation, integrity and accountability.

He explained that the initiative is part of the ministry's 2024–2028 strategic plan and stems from the national belief in the importance of empowering youth to lead in all areas of development.

The minister added that participation in political life and party platforms allows young people to express their aspirations and influence decision-making related to their future.

Odat highlighted the importance of raising national awareness and protecting the country's social cohesion amid current challenges, including external attempts to undermine Jordan's internal stability due to its steadfast stance on the Palestinian cause.

He reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering position in supporting just Arab and Islamic causes, especially the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on their national soil.

The minister also underlined Jordan's commitment to defending Islamic and Christian holy sites under the Hashemite custodianship and to safeguarding the lives of the people of Gaza.

Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat said that the continued implementation of the programme for the third consecutive year reflects the ministry's dedication to the recommendations of the political modernisation agenda and its focus on involving youth in decision-making.

He described youth political empowerment as a national priority, implemented through initiatives drawn from the core pillars of the National Youth Strategy, including youth engagement, security and community peace, citizenship, good governance, and the rule of law.

Shdeifat added that recent political legislation has opened the door for youth to participate more effectively in political life.

A dialogue session followed the launch and discussed mechanisms to encourage youth participation in political parties and decision-making.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of promoting democratic values, respect for differing views, and cultivating a“mature” political culture based on legal awareness and constructive engagement in the modernisation process.

Participating youth presented various initiatives aimed at enhancing political awareness, boosting youth roles in political parties, and activating party-related activities within universities.

The programme will include 30 training sessions held at youth centres nationwide, targeting participants aged 18 to 30.