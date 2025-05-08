Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GRUPO CLARIN S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS


2025-05-08 11:04:26
(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Buenos Aires, 05/08/2025 / 16:30, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Grupo Clarín S.A.


Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, May 9, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

-p

The webcast presentation will also be available at

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires: In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A. Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104 Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: ...--a- Email: ...--a-

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.


05/08/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group



MENAFN08052025004691010666ID1109526728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search