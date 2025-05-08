Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Regime Warns Of Retaliation If Houthi Attacks Continue

2025-05-08 08:07:06
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 9 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Zionist Israeli regime's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned yesterday, the Houthis will“suffer heavy blows,” if they continue to fire at the regime.

Katz said that, the Israeli regime's forces are“prepared for any mission.”

Katz accused the Iranian leadership of funding and arming the Houthis.“The era of proxies is over, and the axis of evil has collapsed,” he said.

He said, Tehran bears“direct responsibility,” and warned,“what we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to Assad in Damascus, and the Houthis in Yemen – we will do to you as well.”

The Houthi forces, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting the Israeli regime and the Israel-linked shipping, since Nov, 2023, citing solidarity with the Palestinians. The attacks later expanded to targeting U.S. ships.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and the Houthis agreed to an Oman-mediated deal, to cease trading attacks, after weeks of air strikes. However, the Houthis claimed, it would continue launching attacks against the regime, until she ends her offensive in Gaza, and lifts the blockade against Palestinians.

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched fresh drone attacks towards the Zionist regime. The attacks came, a day after the regime's Air Forces severely damaged Houthi-held Sanaa International Airport and Hodeidah port on the Red Sea, in a series of deadly airstrikes.– NNN-MA'AN

