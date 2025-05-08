Echo360 Acquires Goreact, Adding Next Generation AI Video Assessment To Its Learning Transformation Platformtm

Echo360 and GoReact empower millions of learners and educators worldwide with AI-powered video assessment to transform feedback, engagement, and learning outcomes.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning for business and education, today announced its acquisition of GoReact, the market leader for AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback. This strategic acquisition gives millions of instructors and learners unprecedented access to authentic, real-time video feedback and assessment via GoReact's intelligent, AI-enabled solution.

Enhancing Learning with AI and Video-Based Assessment

The combination of Echo360 and GoReact brings together two of the most forward-thinking leaders in the enterprise learning technology space. With the addition of GoReact's AI-enabled real-time video feedback and assessment capabilities to Echo360's AI-powered EchosystemTM, the world's first Learning Transformation PlatformTM, educators, trainers, and learners around the world will have a market-leading suite of tools to accelerate workforce readiness, build skills and competencies, and demonstrably improve measurable learning outcomes.

Focused on Customer Success and Advancing Learning Outcomes Together

"Echo360 and GoReact share a common mission of empowering learners with engaging, personalized, and data-driven educational experiences," said Murad Velani, President and CEO of Echo360. "With GoReact, we have created an even more powerful AI enterprise platform that drives measurable outcomes and learner success across education, corporate training, and workforce readiness at scale."

"We're excited for GoReact to join Echo360's global reach, scale, and enterprise Echosystem platform, which will enable millions more learners to benefit from AI-enabled skill mastery and career readiness," added Ken Meyers, Founder and CEO of GoReact. "This alliance will accelerate innovation, expand investment, and unlock more GoReact growth."

A Transformational Platform for Education and Corporate Learning

With the addition of GoReact, the Echosystem platform further enables competency-based education, training, and skill-building across education and commercial enterprises. Key benefits of the integration include:



Personalized learning pathways, through AI-enabled activities and skill practice that deliver objective, individualized, and actionable feedback at scale.

Deeper learning engagement and retention, through interactive experiences, keeping learners engaged throughout their learning journeys.

Measurable, authentic assessments, through practical demonstration of skills and enhanced analytics that track learner engagement, success, performance, and support academic integrity. Lower costs, through unified workflows and simplified integrations across Echo360's suite of solutions, including the world's leading LMS and HRIS systems, enabling effortless adoption for existing and new customers.

"Our education and corporate customers seek cost efficiencies and enterprise solutions that scale; enabling them to consolidate their fragmented education technology stacks with an enterprise platform that enriches learner experiences, eliminates complex integrations, and simplifies support and change management. Echo360 provides our customers a proven path to achieve significant efficiencies and effectiveness," added Velani.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the EchosystemTM: the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) that delivers dynamic creation, engagement, and assessment of education and training at scale for over 2000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions of the world. From leading global educational institutions like Columbia University, King's College London, and the University of Sydney to corporate training leaders such as McDonald's, H&R Block, and McGraw Hill.

Built for the cloud and comprised of innovative content creation (EchoInkTM), video management (EchoVideoTM), engagement (EchoEngageTM), and assessment (EchoExamTM) solutions, the EchosystemTM is an interoperable, modular platform that delivers measurable learning outcomes, personalized transformative learning and enriched learner and instructor experiences. Echo360; Transforming Learning. For more information visit .

About GoReact

GoReact simplifies skills-based learning and assessment by providing more chances to practice, reflect and evaluate progress using the power of video. By providing evidence of competency, along with personalized feedback and AI-enabled tools, GoReact elevates skill development that transforms potential into mastery. More than 800 academic institutions and companies worldwide use GoReact to enable skill development, including GoReact's current use in training more than 1 in 5 graduating new teachers in the United States. See how GoReact helps all learners build skills for a brighter future at .

