Security National Financial Corporation Announces Q1 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) announces that on May 15, 2025, it will hold an earnings call to highlight its 1Quarter earnings.

The 30-minute call will commence at approximately 1PM (MDT) on May 15th and will include a review of Q1 results as well as an update from the Company's three business segments. If time permits, the presenters will also answer questions by any participants. Shareholders may access the earnings call by clicking the link below:

The earnings call can also be accessed directly from the Company's website under“Events” on the Investor Relations page.

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact: Scott M. Quist

or Garrett S. Sill

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

(Telephone) (801) 264-1060

(Fax) (801) 264-8430

Website: