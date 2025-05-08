Gap Inc. To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On May 29

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP ) will report its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results by press release on May 29, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its first quarter fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, May 29, 2025, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at href="" rel="nofollow" gapin . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic , and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. products are available worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2024 net sales were $15.1 billion. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Whitney Notaro

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Foote

[email protected]

