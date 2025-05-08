MARA Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenues increased 30% YoY to $214 millionBitcoin holdings increased 174% YoY to 47,531 from 17,320 at the end of Q1 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company that leverages high-intensity compute, such as bitcoin mining, to monetize excess energy and optimize power management, today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders.

Investors are invited to access the first quarter 2025 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com . A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company that leverages high-intensity compute, such as bitcoin mining, to monetize excess energy and optimize power management. We are focused on two key priorities: strategically growing by shifting our model toward low-cost energy with more efficient capital deployment and bringing to market a full suite of solutions for data centers and edge inference - including energy management, load balancing, and advanced cooling.

