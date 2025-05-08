Germany's WW2 Remembrance Fuels Ongoing Support For Ukraine Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany's acknowledgment of its responsibility to Ukraine for the crimes of National Socialism will strengthen its support for the Ukrainian state.

This view was expressed by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in a comment to Ukrinform.

Makeiev, who participated in a special Bundestag session dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, noted that both Bundestag President Yulia Klöckner and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke about the importance of May 8, 1945 for Germany.

“A very important element was that May 8 is also a defining factor for Germany as to why it must continue supporting Ukraine. This was the central theme of today's commemorative session. And I very much hope and expect that with the acknowledgment of Germany's responsibility for the crimes committed during World War II and the occupation of Ukraine, German society will learn more about this and continue supporting Ukraine,” the ambassador said.

He added that May 8 holds a special role for Germany and fundamentally shapes its current policy toward supporting Ukraine.

Makeiev also mentioned that Ukrainians expect a memorial to be established in Berlin to honor Ukrainian victims of World War II. Currently, such a site does not exist, and many Ukrainians living or staying in Germany choose not to visit Soviet military memorials, he noted.

The Ambassador took part in a march organized by Ukrainian activists on May 8, where participants demanded the creation of such a memorial in Berlin.

Seven European foreign ministers recall lessons of WW2 amid peace talks on Ukraine

As reported, during speeches in the Bundestag on May 8, President Steinmeier and Parliament President Klöckner emphasized that Russia is trying to distort history and use it to justify its criminal war against Ukraine.