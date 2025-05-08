403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Rejects Any Bid To Alter Gaza Demographic Status
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday emphatically rejected any bids to change the demographic or geographical status of Gaza.
Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw where EU foreign ministers held an informal meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas expressed concern about deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in the strip and revealed that the EU ministers were in consensus that the situation there could no longer be tolerated.
She called on the Israeli occupation to lift Gaza's siege immediately and allow entry of humanitarian aid into the area.
Kallas said that the EU member states sensed frustration for failure to halt the violence, disclosing that the Netherlands proposed revising the EU-Israel partnership agreement adding that the suggestion would be discussed during the meeting of the EU foreign affairs council, due later this month.
Kallas expressed support for a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to ease off the curbs on Syria but indicated that the issue would be discussed further among the EU officials. (end)
arn
Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw where EU foreign ministers held an informal meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas expressed concern about deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in the strip and revealed that the EU ministers were in consensus that the situation there could no longer be tolerated.
She called on the Israeli occupation to lift Gaza's siege immediately and allow entry of humanitarian aid into the area.
Kallas said that the EU member states sensed frustration for failure to halt the violence, disclosing that the Netherlands proposed revising the EU-Israel partnership agreement adding that the suggestion would be discussed during the meeting of the EU foreign affairs council, due later this month.
Kallas expressed support for a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to ease off the curbs on Syria but indicated that the issue would be discussed further among the EU officials. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment